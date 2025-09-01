The Brief A man in his 20s was killed in a shooting in southwest Houston. The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.



Police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex on Monday.

Deadly shooting in SW Houston

What we know:

According to Houston police, the shooting occurred around noon in the 11900 block of Oakmoor Parkway, near Airport Blvd.

Police say the suspect banged on the man's door, and they ended up in a fight that spilled into the parking lot.

At some point, shots were fired. The man who lived in the apartment was injured and died from his injuries.

What we don't know:

It’s unclear at this time what prompted the fight. The man who died has not been identified publicly, but police say he is in his 20s. There is no description of a suspect at this time.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The investigation is in the preliminary stages. The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide at (713)308-3600 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (713)222-TIPS.