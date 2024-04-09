A man was shot and killed during a possible robbery on Houston’s south side, and a search is underway for two suspects, police say.

The shooting was reported around 11:46 p.m. Monday in the 3300 block of Raleigh Street.

According to police, based on security video it appears the motive was possibly robbery.

The suspects, described only as two Black males, were in a silver PT cruiser, authorities say.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Raleigh Street.

According to police, a pest control employee working a few businesses away saw what happened and performed CPR to try to save the man. The Houston Fire Department arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The man has not been identified, but police say he appears to be young, possibly in his 20s.

The investigation is ongoing.