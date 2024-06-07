A man was shot and killed outside of a southeast Houston business on Friday afternoon.

The shooting occurred in the 6400 block of the Gulf Freeway near Griggs Road around 12:45 p.m.

According to police, the preliminary investigation indicates that the man was involved in an argument with another male, who shot him.

Police say the shooter fled before officers arrived.

Homicide detectives have responded to the scene for the investigation.