Houston police are searching for a suspect in the deadly shooting of a man at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 p.m. in the 4800 block of Bellfort Street.

According to police, surveillance shows that the men got into a verbal altercation that turned physical, and then one of the men shot the other.

The Houston Police Department investigates a deadly shooting on Bellfort Street.

The man who was shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the suspect fled after the shooting. He has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.