Houston police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a man outside of a convenience store.

The shooting was reported around midnight Monday morning on Tierwester near Winbern.

Police say two men got into an argument outside of the store, and one of the men tried to walk away.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Tierwester.

As the man was walking away, police say the other man took out a gun and shot at him multiple times.

The wounded man ran down the street but collapsed, officials say. He died at the scene.

Police described the suspect as a Black male, in his mid to late 20s, with an average build. He was wearing a black shirt.