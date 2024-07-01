The Houston Police Department is searching for a man accused of fatally shooting another man after calling him to come outside Saturday night.

Charges have been filed against James Harris, 30, who remains at large, is charged with murder in the 262nd State District Court.

James Harris (Photo: Houston Police Department)

The victim, a 28-year-old man, has yet to be identified pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

HPD responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex located at 5900 Greens Road around 9:50 p.m. and found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds lying across the front doorway of an apartment. Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the victim had received a phone call from someone asking him to come outside to settle a dispute. Upon doing so, the victim was shot multiple times by the caller, who then ran away.

Witness statements and further investigation identified James "Jay Foe" Harris as the suspect. The Harris County District Attorney's Office was contacted, and Harris was subsequently charged. Despite these developments, Harris remains at large.

Authorities are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of James Harris or details about the case to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or to provide information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.