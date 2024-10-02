A man in his early 20s was shot in the stomach Tuesday night in Houston's Midtown neighborhood.

Police say the shooting occurred near 323 Webster Street, where residents reported hearing three gunshots before finding the man lying in the street. A car was heard leaving the area shortly after the shots were fired, but no one witnessed the shooting.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Image 1 of 3 ▼

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance. His condition is currently unknown. There is no known motive or suspect information at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.