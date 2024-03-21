Houston shooting: Man found shot multiple times, woman detained; claiming self-defense

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was found shot multiple times in Houston on Thursday evening.

Officials said the shooting occurred in the 2600 block of Yorktown around 7:30 p.m.

When officers arrived for a report of a shooting, they found a male shot multiple times.

He was taken to the hospital by ambulance in critical condition.

Officials said some type of fight occurred inside an apartment unit and a woman shot the male.

The woman is claiming self-defense in connection with the shooting, officials stated.

Houston police stated the two are in a relationship, have two children and live together in the apartment.

The children, who are between one to three years old, were not injured in the shooting.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing.