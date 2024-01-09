Police say a man ran into a convenience store for help after he was shot in northwest Houston.

Officers responded to the store in the 1800 block of Tidwell shortly after midnight Tuesday morning.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Police found a man shot in the back and in the hand. He was transported to the hospital and was last reported to be in stable condition.

SUGGESTED: Smiley Face Killer cold case: Authorities try to identify last of 8 victims

According to police, the shooting actually occurred in the 7900 block of Grow Lane. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting at the time.

Police were at the scene gathering evidence and searching for surveillance video.