Houston man shot to death in Greenspoint; shooter reportedly turns self in

The deadly shooting of a man in Greenspoint last week will be referred to a grand jury, Houston police say.

Deadly shooting in Greenspoint

What we know:

According to Houston police, officers initially responded to a shooting in the 400 block of the North Sam Houston Parkway East around 10:25 p.m. June 3 but didn’t locate anyone who had been involved.

Shortly after, police responded to another call at a nearby apartment complex and learned that a 30-year-old man, identified as Joshua Fowlkes, had been shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Fowlkes had been involved in an argument and a confrontation in the 16400 block of Imperial Valley Drive. He was shot multiple times during the incident.

The shooter left the scene. However, police say he later turned himself in at the Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The shooter’s identity was not released. It’s unclear what the confrontation was about or why it escalated into a shooting.

What's next:

No charges have been filed at this time. After detectives interviewed the shooter and consulted with the Harris County District Attorney’s Office, it was decided that the case would be presented to a grand jury. They will determine if any charges are appropriate.

What the investigation revealed

Dig deeper:

Houston police said Fowlkes was an employee at a nearby McDonald’s. Police initially said they believed some workers were involved in the incident. However, in an update, police said the employees were not involved, and the incident did not occur in the restaurant or its property.