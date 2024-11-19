A search is underway for two teens after a man was shot outside of his apartment early Tuesday morning, Houston police say.

The shooting occurred shortly after 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of Gulfton Street on the city’s southwest side.

According to police, the man's teen sons were hanging out on the porch when they were approached by two other teens who they have had some problems with at school.

The sons went inside their apartment, and their father stepped outside, police say. The father was shot in the abdomen.

Police say the two teens who were outside ran away. Authorities are trying to locate them.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.