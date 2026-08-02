18-year-old found fatally shot at north Harris County apartment complex

The Brief Authorities were called to a shooting at an apartment complex along Ella Boulevard. An 18-year-old man was found shot near the entryway of the complex. No suspects are in custody as of this report.



An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County.

Houston crime: Deadly shooting along Ella Boulevard

What we know:

Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to a shooting call at around 8 p.m. Saturday at a complex on Ella Boulevard near Kuhykendahl Road.

Officials say an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found lying next to a vehicle in the entryway of the complex. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Residents at the complex reportedly told detectives that they heard a single gunshot, but they didn't hear any sort of argument before the gunshot.

No suspects were at the scene when authorities arrived.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.