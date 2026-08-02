18-year-old found fatally shot at north Harris County apartment complex
HOUSTON - An investigation is underway after an 18-year-old was found shot and killed at an apartment complex in north Harris County.
Houston crime: Deadly shooting along Ella Boulevard
What we know:
Precinct 4 constable deputies responded to a shooting call at around 8 p.m. Saturday at a complex on Ella Boulevard near Kuhykendahl Road.
Officials say an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound was found lying next to a vehicle in the entryway of the complex. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.
Residents at the complex reportedly told detectives that they heard a single gunshot, but they didn't hear any sort of argument before the gunshot.
No suspects were at the scene when authorities arrived.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time.
The Source: OnScene and Harris County Sgt. Pinkins.