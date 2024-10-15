A shooting in the west Houston area early Tuesday morning has left one man hospitalized.

Houston Police Department (HPD) Lieutenant J.P. Horelica reports around midnight at an apartment complex on 2255 Eldridge Parkway, a younger resident knocked on the door of his elderly neighbor and accused the man of calling the police on him.

The confrontation escalated when the younger male, possibly intoxicated, allegedly forced his way into the elderly man’s home threatening to kill him, police said.

Lt. Horelica says the elderly resident got a gun and fired multiple shots, hitting the younger man at least twice. He was taken to the hospital, where he is receiving treatment.

HPD has confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and further details are expected as the situation develops. No charges have been filed at this time. It is likely the younger man will be charged.