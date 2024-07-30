A man is in serious condition after being shot multiple times early Tuesday morning in southeast Houston.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of South Wayside and Polk. The victim was found with gunshot wounds inside an SUV parked in a shopping center located at 900 South Wayside.

According to preliminary reports, the man was stopped at a red light when a white Nissan Altima approached and the suspect began shooting. At least 5 shots hit the victim's truck. Despite being injured, the victim managed to drive a few blocks to the parking lot where he was discovered by emergency responders.

Recent reports indicate that the victim was undergoing surgery at a trauma center.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.



