Shooting kills one, injures another at north Harris County apartment complex, officials say

The Brief A shooting was reported at an apartment complex on Ella Boulevard near West Rankin Road. One person has been pronounced deceased at the scene, another was sent to a hospital. Deputies are investigating the scene.



One person has died and another is in a hospital following a reported shooting at a north Harris County apartment complex, according to officials.

Houston crime: Cranbrook apartment shooting

What we know:

According to the Precinct 4 Constable's Office, the shooting happened at Cranbrook Forests Apartments on Ella Boulevard near West Rankin Road.

Authorities say two males were shot at the scene. One was pronounced deceased at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital.

Deputies are continuing to investigate.

What we don't know:

Other details are not available at this time.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.