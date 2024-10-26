Houston shooting: Person hospitalized after shots fired on Court Glen Drive, police say

Houston police are at the scene of a shooting in the Alief area after reports of shots fired.

Details are limited, but officials say they received a call around 3:47 p.m. about a person shot in the 9700 block of Court Glen Drive at an apartment complex.

The victim was taken to the hospital and police say their injuries look non-life threatening.

At this time, the scene is still active.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.