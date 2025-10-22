Man shot, killed by masked suspect at Houston Chinatown apartment complex, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported Tuesday evening at an apartment complex on Town Park Drive. It's believed a masked suspect got out of a van, followed the victim into the complex and shot him. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A suspect is on the run after allegedly shooting and killing a man at a Houston apartment complex on Tuesday.

Houston crime: Town Park Drive shooting

What we know:

Police say a shooting was reported at about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday on Town Park Drive, near Hawwin and Ranchester Drives.

Officers were called to an apartment complex where they reportedly found a man with gunshot wounds. Paramedics pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Allegedly, the victim was followed into the complex by a male in a ski mask who had just got out of a black van. The suspect allegedly ran to the victim, shot him, and fled on foot.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified. Police say the victim was 31 years old, but his identity has to be confirmed by medical examiners.

There is no other description of the suspect.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)