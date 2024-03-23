Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood on the city’s south side Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Brisbane around 10 p.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The Houston Fire Department had already arrived and found a man dead at the intersection of Brisbane and Safeguard.

According to police, the man appears to have sustained gunshot wounds.

There is no suspect at this time, and it is not clear what led up to the shooting.

Authorities were also working to identify the man. Police say witnesses who heard the gunshots did not know him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.