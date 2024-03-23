Expand / Collapse search

Houston shooting: Man found dead on Brisbane at Safeguard

Published  March 23, 2024 7:49am CDT
Houston
Houston police say a man was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds in a neighborhood on Friday night.

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a neighborhood on the city’s south side Friday night.

Officers responded to the scene in the 4300 block of Brisbane around 10 p.m.

The Houston Fire Department had already arrived and found a man dead at the intersection of Brisbane and Safeguard.

According to police, the man appears to have sustained gunshot wounds. 

There is no suspect at this time, and it is not clear what led up to the shooting. 

Authorities were also working to identify the man. Police say witnesses who heard the gunshots did not know him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600.