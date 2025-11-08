Man shot, killed mid-conversation in northwest Houston, police say

The Brief The shooting was reported Friday evening on Blalock Road. Police say video showed the victim talking with two males before one of them pulled out a gun and fired. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide or Crime Stoppers.



A man is dead after he was allegedly shot during a conversation with two others in northwest Houston on Friday.

Houston crime: Fatal Blalock shooting

What we know:

The shooting was allegedly reported at about 5 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Blalock Road near Kempwood Drive.

Officers with Houston Fire units responded to the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police on shooting scene on Blalock Road (Photo credit: Houston Police)

According to Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson, surveillance footage showed the victim having a "casual or cordial conversation" with two other males. During the conversation, one of the males allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing on foot.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.

What you can do:

HPD Homicide is investigating this incident. Anyone with information can call investigators at 713-308-3600.