Man shot, killed mid-conversation in northwest Houston, police say
HOUSTON - A man is dead after he was allegedly shot during a conversation with two others in northwest Houston on Friday.
What we know:
The shooting was allegedly reported at about 5 p.m. Friday in the 3400 block of Blalock Road near Kempwood Drive.
Officers with Houston Fire units responded to the scene and found a man with at least one gunshot wound. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police on shooting scene on Blalock Road (Photo credit: Houston Police)
According to Houston Police Lieutenant Larry Crowson, surveillance footage showed the victim having a "casual or cordial conversation" with two other males. During the conversation, one of the males allegedly pulled out a gun and shot the victim before fleeing on foot.
What we don't know:
No other information is available at this time.
What you can do:
HPD Homicide is investigating this incident. Anyone with information can call investigators at 713-308-3600.
The Source: OnScene and Houston Police Lt. Larry Crowson.