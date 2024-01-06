Houston police say a man was shot by his wife’s ex-husband during a confrontation over sexual abuse allegations.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday in the 7700 block of Bateswood.

Houston police investigate a shooting on Bateswood.

According to police, a child had accused the woman's husband of sexual abuse, and when the woman’s ex-husband found out, he came over to talk to her about it.

As the woman and the ex-husband were discussing it, police say the husband stepped in and started denying the allegation.

Police say things got heated between the two men, and the ex-husband shot the other man.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital.

Police say the ex-husband remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

Police say both the shooting and the sexual abuse allegations are under investigation.