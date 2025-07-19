Expand / Collapse search

Houston: 16-year-old injured in Fourth Ward shootout, police say

Published  July 19, 2025 11:17am CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Police say the teen was caught in the crossfire between two groups along Allen Parkway early Saturday morning.

The Brief

    • Police were called to Allen Parkway at about 2 a.m. on Saturday.
    • A teen was "at the wrong place at the wrong time" when a shootout allegedly erupted between two groups.
    • Witnesses are encouraged to call HPD Major Assaults or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for suspects in a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital early Saturday morning.

Houston Fourth Ward shooting: Teen injured

What we know:

At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1600 block of Allen Parkway, near Park Vista Drive.

When they arrived, officers found a person at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who police say is a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

HPD Lieutenant Ali says the teen was "at the wrong place at the wrong time" when a shootout erupted between two groups.

Lt. Ali says many people were present during the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

There is no information on any suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.

It's not clear if the teen was directly involved in the incident.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting can call one of the following agencies:

  • HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence: 713-308-8800
  • Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)

