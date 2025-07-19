Houston: 16-year-old injured in Fourth Ward shootout, police say
HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for suspects in a shooting that sent a teen to a hospital early Saturday morning.
What we know:
At about 2 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1600 block of Allen Parkway, near Park Vista Drive.
When they arrived, officers found a person at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who police say is a 16-year-old boy, was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
HPD Lieutenant Ali says the teen was "at the wrong place at the wrong time" when a shootout erupted between two groups.
Lt. Ali says many people were present during the shooting, but no arrests have been made at this time.
What we don't know:
There is no information on any suspects or a possible motive for the shooting.
It's not clear if the teen was directly involved in the incident.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about the shooting can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Ali.