Three teen boys were taken to the hospital after they were shot in a car in northeast Houston early Friday morning.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 9100 block of Spaulding around 1:30 a.m.

Four teens between the ages of 14 and 16 were reportedly in the car at the time of the shooting. According to police, they reported that they were weaving on the road and taking up all the lanes when a black sedan pulled up.

Police say someone in the black sedan rolled down a window and started shooting into the car the teens were in.

A 14-year-old driver and two passengers – 15 and 16 years old – were shot. Police say the 14-year-old ran from the car and was taken to the hospital by a family member or a friend.

Police say the other three teens drove to a house a few minutes away and called for help.

According to police, the 14-year-old and 16-year-old were shot in their torsos, and the 15-year-old was grazed in his upper body. Authorities say they are all expected to survive their injuries.

The investigation into the shooting continues.