Houston crime: Suspect arrested, accused in 2018 shooting that killed man in front of his son

The Brief The shooting happened in August 2018 on Clarke Springs Drive, near South Sam Houston Parkway West/ Police say Michael Lawson was fatally shot in front of his son during a drive-by. Jeremiah Bryant was arrested and charged with murder.



A suspect is booked on a million-dollar bond for a drive-by shooting that happened seven years ago in southern Houston.

Houston crime: Suspect arrested in deadly 2018 drive-by shooting

What we know:

According to Houston Police, 39-year-old Jeremiah Bryant has been arrested and charged with the death of 46-year-old Michael Lawson.

Harris County court records say Bryant was arrested on Thursday morning and is being held on a $1 million bond for a murder charge. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

The backstory:

The shooting happened on August 15, 2018, on Clarke Springs Drive.

Police say Lawson was walking through the neighborhood with his son at about 1 a.m. that morning when a vehicle approached them. At least one person fired shots from inside the vehicle, then they drove away.

Lawson was pronounced deceased at the scene. His son was not hurt.

What we don't know:

No other information is available at this time.