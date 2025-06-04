The Brief A man and a woman were shot outside of a convenience store on Scott Street in Sunnyside. They were approached while at their car in the parking lot and shot by two unidentified males, police say. The wounded man and woman were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.



A man and a woman were shot outside of a southeast Houston convenience store early Wednesday morning. Police are searching for the gunmen.

2 shot outside Sunnyside store

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. in the 8600 block of Scott Street, near Galesburg Street, in Sunnyside.

According to Houston police, a woman was in the driver’s seat of a car outside the store, and a male passenger walked out of the store and started getting into the back seat.

As he did so, police say two males came over from the side of the store and approached the car. Police say the males started shooting at the driver and passenger and then went into to the car and tried to take some items. Police say the gunmen then ran from the scene.

What we don't know:

The man and the woman who were shot in the car were both taken to the hospital, but their conditions are not known at this time. Their identities have not been released, but police say they both appear to be in their mid-20s.

The two unidentified gunmen are described only as thin, Black males wearing dark clothing.

Investigation continues

What you can do:

The investigation into the shooting continues. Anyone with information is asked to call HPD’s Major Assault Division at (713)308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.