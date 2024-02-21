There is a heavy police presence in south Houston after a shooting on Wednesday.

According to Houston police, they received reports of a large disturbance and a shooting in the 9600 block of Cullen Boulevard.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

A teenage boy and girl were reported to have been shot and taken to the hospital in unknown condition, officials say.

This is a breaking news story. We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.