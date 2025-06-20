Houston shooting: 2 arrested in shooting that killed woman, injured man

article

The Brief Houston police arrested Keyandre Benjamin, 21, as a second suspect in the May 6 shooting that killed Keisha Warren, 37, and injured a 40-year-old man. Rodney Johnson, 23, was previously arrested and charged with murder in the same Spring Branch East incident. The circumstances of the shooting have not been released.



Houston police have arrested two people in connection to a shooting that killed a woman and injured a man in the Spring Branch East area last month.

Long Point Road Shooting

What we know:

On May 6, Houston police were called to a shooting at a locksmith business on Long Point Road.

A man, 40, was injured and taken to the hospital.

Police searched the area and found 27-year-old Keisha Warren two blocks away. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Warren and the man were near the intersection of Long Point and Woodvine when they were fired upon. The man was able to leave the location and get help from a worker at the business where he was found.

On Wednesday, June 18, police arrested 21-year-old Keyandre Benjamin and charged him with murder and aggravated assault in connection with the shooting.

Rodney Johnson, 23, was arrested and charged with murder earlier this month.

What we don't know:

The details of the circumstances surrounding the shooting have not been released.