A shooting in Southwest Houston has resulted in the death of a 13-year-old boy and left his 16-year-old brother wounded.

Houston Police Department (HPD) officers responded to a report of a shooting and arrived at the scene to find the two male juvenile siblings suffering from gunshot wounds. The 13-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, while the 16-year-old was transported to a nearby hospital where he is currently being treated.

According to HPD, the incident occurred as the brothers were walking across a parking lot. Witnesses reported seeing a grey vehicle, possibly a Lexus, approach them. One male suspect exited the vehicle and fired multiple shots. The shooter, described as either a white or Hispanic male wearing a blue hoodie, fled the scene with at least one other individual.

Homicide detectives are on the scene investigating what they believe to be a targeted attack. The suspect vehicle left the location in an unknown direction, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is urged to contact HPD.