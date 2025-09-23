Houston shooting: 12-year-old girl shot in apparent drive-by, police on scene investigating

The Brief Authorities are on the scene after a 12-year-old girl was shot in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jacquelyn. Authorities said a caller stated there was a 12-year-old who was shot in the arm.



Hammerly shooting: 12-year-old shot in apparent drive-by

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any other injuries occurred as a result of the shooting.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.