Houston shooting: 12-year-old girl shot in apparent drive-by, police on scene investigating
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after a 12-year-old girl was shot in a shooting on Tuesday afternoon.
Hammerly shooting: 12-year-old shot in apparent drive-by
Officials said the shooting occurred just before 4:30 p.m. in the 2000 block of Jacquelyn.
Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department)
Authorities said a caller stated there was a 12-year-old who was shot in the arm.
Police said at least one person was taken to the hospital.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any other injuries occurred as a result of the shooting.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The Source: Houston Police Department