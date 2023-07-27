Police are investigating a deadly shooting in west Houston.

The shooting was reported around 5:30 a.m. in the 5800 block of Val Verde Street near Chimney Rock Road.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Val Verde.

Police say a male was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Several other people were detained for questioning, authorities say.

Homicide investigators are at the scene.