One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in southwest Houston early Monday morning.

Police and the Houston Fire Department responded to reports of a shooting around 1 a.m. at Main and Fondren.

According to police, they first located a man who had been shot at least once. He was transported to a nearby hospital.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting at Main and Fondren.

While officers were searching the area, they found another man who had been shot, police say. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating what led up to the deadly shooting. There is no information about a motive or suspect at this time.