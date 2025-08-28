Houston Sherwood Lane: Video released of suspects wanted in deadly July shooting

The Brief Angel Chavira was shot and killed at an apartment complex on July 5. Police released surveillance of two wanted suspects. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston Police are looking for two potential suspects in a man's shooting death that happened in early July.

Houston crime: Suspects in July Sherwood Lane shooting

What we know:

The shooting happened late July 5 in the 4600 block of Sherwood Lane, near Highway 290 and Magnum Road.

Allegedly, 35-year-old Angel Chavira was sitting outside his apartment with friends when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects shot him, then they both fled on foot.

Police say Chavira was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle, but was later pronounced deceased.

On Wednesday, Houston Police released surveillance footage of the two suspects. Authorities say the footage shows the two approaching Chavira's apartment before the shooting.

What we don't know:

The suspects' names are unknown at this time. Police only described them as two Hispanic males. One was wearing a gray t-shirt and glasses, and the other was wearing a Barcelona t-shirt.

There is no information on the alleged motive behind the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)