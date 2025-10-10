Houston Sherwood Lane: One arrested, one wanted in deadly July shooting

The Brief Angel Chavira was shot and killed at an apartment complex on July 5. Octavio Cruz has been arrested and charged, and police are looking for another suspect. Anyone with information can call HPD or Crime Stoppers.



One suspect has been arrested for the July shooting that killed a man at a northwest Houston apartment complex. Police say they're looking for one more person.

Houston Sherwood Lane shooting

The backstory:

The shooting happened late July 5 in the 4600 block of Sherwood Lane, near Highway 290 and Magnum Road.

Allegedly, 35-year-old Angel Chavira was sitting outside his apartment with friends when he was approached by two suspects. One of the suspects shot him, then they both fled on foot.

Police say Chavira was taken to a hospital in a personal vehicle, but was later pronounced deceased.

In August, Houston Police released surveillance footage of the two suspects. Authorities say the footage shows the two approaching Chavira's apartment before the shooting.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Houston Sherwood Lane: Video released of suspects wanted in deadly July shooting

One arrested, one wanted

What we know:

Houston Police say 48-year-old Octavio Garcia Cruz was identified as a suspect. He was reportedly arrested on Wednesday and booked into the Harris County Jail. Records say he remains in custody on a $500,000 bond for a murder charge.

Police are looking for one more suspect in connection to the shooting. Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic male who was seen on camera wearing a Barcelona t-shirt on the night of the shooting.

What we don't know:

The remaining suspect has not been identified.

There is no information available on a possible motive for the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the wanted suspect or this case in general can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)