Houston shelter urging families to open their hearts to senior pets ahead of upcoming adoption event
HOUSTON - Shelters all over the Houston area have great older dogs and cats in need of forever homes.
Take Blossom and Murdoch, for example. Both have had difficult challenges over the years, but will make any home a great addition to the family.
Both can be found at Best Friends Animal Shelter Houston branch.
Older pets are usually house-trained, used to living in homes, and can easily become part of your routine, according to Sophia Proler, South Central Regional Director for Houston's Best Friends Animal Society.
The non-profit is holding an adoption event this coming Saturday.
