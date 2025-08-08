Harris County: 15-year-old dies from possible carbon monoxide poisoning, sheriff says

The Brief Sheriff Gonzalez says the teen and her mother fell asleep in a vehicle at their home earlier that morning. The mother woke up and allegedly found her daughter unresponsive. The family met first responders on SH-249 and Antoine Drive to help their daughter.



Harris County authorities have opened an investigation after a teen died in a hospital on Friday.

Harris County: Teen dead from possible carbon monoxide poisoning

What we know:

According to officials, including Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, the situation started at the family's home.

The teen's mother came home from work at about 3 a.m. The girl got in the car and talked with her mother, then they fell asleep in the vehicle as it was running.

Sheriff Gonzalez says the two used to sleep in the car when they were homeless, and they continued the habit at the home they recently moved into.

Officials say the mother woke up at about 5 a.m. and eventually realized that her daughter was unresponsive.

The family was driving the teen to a hospital, but they were told to meet first responders on SH-249 near Antoine Drive. The responders then took the girl to a hospital where she was later pronounced deceased.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Carbon monoxide poisoning is believed to be a factor in the teen's passing, but that hasn't been confirmed.