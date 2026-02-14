Houston severe weather: Viewers capture rain, wind damage videos
HOUSTON - FOX 26 viewers are submitting video of weather impacts after heavy rains, strong winds and tornado watches and warnings swept through the area Saturday night.
Houston severe weather
The severe weather came to an end for most of the area around 9 p.m., when the last of the weather warnings expired for the area.
A tornado warning was issued for several counties around 7 p.m., though the National Weather Service had not confirmed a tornado at the time of publishing.
Featured
Heavy damage has been reported in the areas of Pearland, specifically near Barbara Cockrell Elementary School, and parts of Montgomery County.
One person captured video of water pouring through the roof at NRG Stadium.
Weather effects on traffic
The Source: Information in this article came from the National Weather Service and FOX 26 viewers.