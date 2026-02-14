Houston severe weather: Viewers capture rain, wind damage videos

The Brief Severe weather swept through the area Saturday night. Viewers capture video of weather impacts. A tornado has not been confirmed; weather watches have expired.



FOX 26 viewers are submitting video of weather impacts after heavy rains, strong winds and tornado watches and warnings swept through the area Saturday night.

The severe weather came to an end for most of the area around 9 p.m., when the last of the weather warnings expired for the area.

A tornado warning was issued for several counties around 7 p.m., though the National Weather Service had not confirmed a tornado at the time of publishing.

Heavy damage has been reported in the areas of Pearland, specifically near Barbara Cockrell Elementary School, and parts of Montgomery County.

One person captured video of water pouring through the roof at NRG Stadium.

