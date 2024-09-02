The Brief One Houston student spreads happiness by starting up a business and giving funds to a Honduran village



A young student in Houston is working his way up the ladder in the world of business. A business coach taught him everything he needed to know to start his very own business. Now 12-year-old Anthony Alvarado runs his own business, by selling snacks in vending machines.

It all started with a dream to become the first millionaire in his family. He's the oldest of two boys with a single mom and wants to take them to the next level, putting plans in place when he was only 9-years-old.

"I first started with a box of chocolates that my mom blessed me with. After that, I went to events that taught me how to make a business, how to save and manage my money," says Anthony.

"That's how he started funding his money. Just with chocolates, he would just double, selling chocolate and candy, so he got to the point where he had a lot of money. He went to the event and they showed him how to start a business. They taught him how to manage his money, and on top of that, they taught him how to invest his money. So that is how he was able, when he was taught how to invest the money. So, he got a clearer and bigger picture of the vending machine, and one vending machine led to another, and so he bought his first vending machine back in February. Two weeks later, he bought two more vending machines," his mother, Iris, explained.

The vision came after working with Carmen O'Quinn, an entrepreneur who turned a $700,000 business into a $9 million one within two years. She's a business coach with a passion to help the next generation of entrepreneurs.

"We met Iris, Anthony's mom and Anthony, they came through one of our events for steps to success. And I, when Anthony came with his mom, Iris, he was kind of more like, Okay, I'm going with my mom, but sitting through the events, he began to be inspired. On Thursday nights, before the event starts, we meet with our next gen, which is any of the kids, eight through 20, and that evening, we taught them how to manage their finances. So, no matter how much money you're making, you know how to tithe, how to put some in their wealth account, and just the principles to build wealth. Because so often I thought, man, what if I would have had that when I was his age? How much further would I be? At the end of that, at the end of that session, he went home with his mom, Iris, and he said, "I want to divide my money, and that's where it started," explains Carmen.

She helped Anthony realize he could go from selling candy at his mom's business to purchasing three vending machines and let the candy sell itself throughout the day, while he's at school.

"We meet people who have this desire in their heart to do more, to be more, and they just don't know the how. They don't know, okay, I have this dream, but how? And so, we help them connect the dream with the how and so it turns into their reality, just like Anthony and his mom, Iris, who recently also started her own business," said Carmen.

Carmen travels the country, helping encourage and teach entrepreneurs how to successfully bring their dreams to life.

"Destiny Global is a training company that helps equip everyday people from next gen, eight years old, ten years old, all the way up to people in their 60s and 70s, to transform their lives, from being broke to making more money to starting businesses to healing and mending relationships, to increase business. We've been around over 30 years, training and equipping people to improve their lives, increase their income, pay off their debt, and all the things," says Carmen.

It sure has worked in her own family, with her children running their own successful businesses of soap and bracelets. Their company offers online training, but also three-day all-immersive training sessions, all over the country. Again, that's how Anthony met her, then started investing money, and building his business.

"She teaches me how to manage my money. There's money that you're going to keep, but you can't buy anything with it. Then get another percent of money, and then just invest it or save it, and then other that you give away to others," says Anthony.

Now he donates 10% of his proceeds to Matagorda Village, a community plagued by flooding and poverty in Honduras.

"I want to bless others, like how other people blessed me, because it really makes me happy, and I really like helping people with those struggles," says Anthony.

This all makes for a thankful mom.

"He was born that way, born brilliant! He's very good in business. I have a deli, and he goes over there and gets the biggest tips! I feel so proud for him. I feel that he's a step ahead, and I see a bright future for him," says Iris.

