Person of interest sought in deadly north Houston shooting

The Brief The shooting happened at about 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Seminar Drive. Police identified Daniel Micharl Lewis Jr. as a person of interest. Anyone with information can call HPD Homicide Division (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking to question a person of interest in a deadly shooting that happened late Monday night.

Houston Seminar Drive shooting: Person of interest wanted

What we know:

The shooting was reported shortly after 10 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Seminar Drive, near Greens Road and Imperial Valley Drive.

When police arrived at the scene, they learned about a man who had a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital, but he was later pronounced deceased.

Daniel Michael Lewis Jr. (Photo courtesy: Houston Police Department)

On Tuesday, police identified 22-year-old Daniel Michael Lewis Jr. as a person of interest. Officers are looking to question Lewis as they believe he has information about the shooting.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified at this time. Police say the man was 37 years old.

There is no information on any potential suspects or a motive.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this case or Lewis' whereabouts can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)