Houston crime: Man shot in East Downtown nightclub; police seeking more information

A man was shot inside a Houston EaDo club overnight, and police are calling on the public for any information.

Houston crime: Sekai club shooting

What we know:

At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Houston Police were called to Sekai, a nightclub on St. Emanuel Street, near I-69 and Leeland Street.

A lieutenant at the scene said a 40-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police applied a tourniquet and a chest seal to the victim, and he was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.

What we don't know:

The victim has not been identified.

Police do not have information on any suspects or what possibly led up to the shooting.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)