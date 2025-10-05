Houston crime: Man shot in East Downtown nightclub; police seeking more information
HOUSTON - A man was shot inside a Houston EaDo club overnight, and police are calling on the public for any information.
Houston crime: Sekai club shooting
What we know:
At about 2 a.m. on Sunday, Houston Police were called to Sekai, a nightclub on St. Emanuel Street, near I-69 and Leeland Street.
A lieutenant at the scene said a 40-year-old man was found at the scene with a gunshot wound. Police applied a tourniquet and a chest seal to the victim, and he was taken to a hospital where he is expected to recover.
What we don't know:
The victim has not been identified.
Police do not have information on any suspects or what possibly led up to the shooting.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- HPD Major Assaults Division: 713-308-8800
- Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police Department