Police are searching for a suspect after a security guard was shot in east Houston early Saturday morning.

The shooting was reported in the 1900 block of Hussion Street around 1:30 a.m.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Houston police investigate a shooting on Hussion Street.

According to police, the security guard and an unknown person got into some kind of altercation, and it appears they exchanged gunfire.

The security guard was wounded. He was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery.

MORE NEWS: 16-year-old boy shot while walking with friends in north Houston

There is no description of a suspect at this time, and police say it’s unclear if that person fled on foot or in a vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Major Assaults Division 713-308-8800 or speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.