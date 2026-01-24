Expand / Collapse search

Houston rollover: 1 killed in rollover crash on South Wayside

Published  January 24, 2026 11:17pm CST
Houston
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said. 

What we know:

According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale. 

Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved. 

The identity of the person killed has not been released. 

No word yet if any other injuries were involved in the crash. 

