Houston rollover: 1 killed in rollover crash on South Wayside

At least one person is dead following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said.

What we know:

According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale.

Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred.

What we don't know:

It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.

The identity of the person killed has not been released.

No word yet if any other injuries were involved in the crash.