Houston rollover: 1 killed in rollover crash on South Wayside
HOUSTON - At least one person is dead following a rollover crash in Houston on Saturday night, officials said.
What we know:
According to Houston Police, the rollover occurred on South Wayside at Lawndale.
Officials said the vehicle rolled over and a fire occurred.
What we don't know:
It's unclear if any other vehicles were involved.
The identity of the person killed has not been released.
No word yet if any other injuries were involved in the crash.
The Source: Houston Police Department