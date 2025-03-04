Houston rodeo: Ludacris added to lineup for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza

Bun B's Birthday Bonanza at the Houston Rodeo is almost here, and he's bringing platinum recording and Grammy-winning artist, Ludacris.

Bun B made the announcement via the Houston Rodeo X page just minutes ago.

Bun B's Birthday Bonanza lineup

What we know:

Luadris becomes the sixth artist announced to be joining Bun B on stage for his "Birthday Bonanza" show for Black Heritage Day on Friday, March 7.

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Ludacris performs at Juicy Fest 2025 on January 15, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Other artists performing with Bun B include Yolanda Adams, Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver.

How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?

By the numbers:

Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.

Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180

Upper Level: $25 or $38

Loge Level: $46

Club Level: $67 or $72

Field Level: $62

Action Seats: $170

Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412

Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.

RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage

Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.

The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:

March 4: Reba McEntire

March 5: Riley Green

March 6: AJR

March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza

March 8: Bailey Zimmerman

March 9: Carin León

March 10: Brad Paisley

March 11: Zach Top

March 12: Lauren Daigle

March 13: Jon Pardi

March 14: Journey

March 15: Warren Zeiders

March 16: Grupo Frontera

March 17: Charley Crockett

March 18: Post Malone

March 19: Old Dominion

March 20: Cody Jinks

March 21: Parker McCollum

March 22: Brooks & Dunn

March 23: Luke Bryan