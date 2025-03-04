Expand / Collapse search

Houston rodeo: Ludacris added to lineup for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza

By
Published  March 4, 2025 6:03pm CST
HOUSTON - Bun B's Birthday Bonanza at the Houston Rodeo is almost here, and he's bringing platinum recording and Grammy-winning artist, Ludacris. 

Bun B made the announcement via the Houston Rodeo X page just minutes ago. 

Bun B's Birthday Bonanza lineup

What we know:

Luadris becomes the sixth artist announced to be joining Bun B on stage for his "Birthday Bonanza" show for Black Heritage Day on Friday, March 7. 

PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Ludacris performs at Juicy Fest 2025 on January 15, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Other artists performing with Bun B include Yolanda Adams, Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver.

How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?

By the numbers:

Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.

  • Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180
  • Upper Level: $25 or $38
  • Loge Level: $46
  • Club Level: $67 or $72
  • Field Level: $62
  • Action Seats: $170
  • Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412

Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.

RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage

Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.

The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:

  • March 4: Reba McEntire
  • March 5: Riley Green
  • March 6: AJR
  • March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza
  • March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
  • March 9: Carin León
  • March 10: Brad Paisley
  • March 11: Zach Top
  • March 12: Lauren Daigle
  • March 13: Jon Pardi
  • March 14: Journey
  • March 15: Warren Zeiders
  • March 16: Grupo Frontera
  • March 17: Charley Crockett
  • March 18: Post Malone
  • March 19: Old Dominion
  • March 20: Cody Jinks
  • March 21: Parker McCollum
  • March 22: Brooks & Dunn
  • March 23: Luke Bryan

The Source: Bun B and The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo provided the information in this article.

