Houston rodeo: Ludacris added to lineup for Bun B's Birthday Bonanza
HOUSTON - Bun B's Birthday Bonanza at the Houston Rodeo is almost here, and he's bringing platinum recording and Grammy-winning artist, Ludacris.
Bun B made the announcement via the Houston Rodeo X page just minutes ago.
Bun B's Birthday Bonanza lineup
What we know:
Luadris becomes the sixth artist announced to be joining Bun B on stage for his "Birthday Bonanza" show for Black Heritage Day on Friday, March 7.
PERTH, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Ludacris performs at Juicy Fest 2025 on January 15, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)
Other artists performing with Bun B include Yolanda Adams, Keith Sweat, Coco Jones, Jagged Edge, and Don Toliver.
How much do RodeoHouston concert tickets cost?
By the numbers:
Tickets sold by RodeoHouston start at $25, plus a convenience fee.
- Chairman’s Club Party Deck, presented by AXS: $180
- Upper Level: $25 or $38
- Loge Level: $46
- Club Level: $67 or $72
- Field Level: $62
- Action Seats: $170
- Chute Seats, presented by Cheniere: $412
Tickets sold by third-party sellers are also available on the website. They are often sold at a markup.
RodeoHouston 2025 concert lineup: The Star Stage
Each night following rodeo events in NRG Stadium, a performer will take to the Star Stage. These performances require a ticket.
The entertainer line-up for RodeoHouston 2025:
- March 4: Reba McEntire
- March 5: Riley Green
- March 6: AJR
- March 7: Bun B’s Birthday Bonanza
- March 8: Bailey Zimmerman
- March 9: Carin León
- March 10: Brad Paisley
- March 11: Zach Top
- March 12: Lauren Daigle
- March 13: Jon Pardi
- March 14: Journey
- March 15: Warren Zeiders
- March 16: Grupo Frontera
- March 17: Charley Crockett
- March 18: Post Malone
- March 19: Old Dominion
- March 20: Cody Jinks
- March 21: Parker McCollum
- March 22: Brooks & Dunn
- March 23: Luke Bryan
The Source: Bun B and The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo provided the information in this article.