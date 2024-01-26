Expand / Collapse search
Houston Rodeo job fair: How to register, companies

By
Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - You can be a part of this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, RCS, Allied Universal, Andy Frain Services, ASM Global and Aramark will hold a job fair this weekend for seasonal positions during the 2024 Rodeo.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 27, at the NRG Stadium West Club. Parking is available in the Teal Lot at Gate 14 at Kirby Drive and Murworth.

There is a wide range of part-time positions available including concessions cashiers, bartenders, waitstaff, event staff, carnival ride and game attendants, and security.

In order to participate in the job fair, you must register online. Click here.

Applicants must be 18 years or older to work for most of the companies, but applicants 16 years or older can apply with RCS.

The 2024 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo begins on Feb. 27 and wraps up on March 17.