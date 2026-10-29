Longtime RodeoHouston announcer Bob Tallman named 2027 grand marhsal

The Brief RODEOHOUSTON announced that their longtime announcer, Bob Tallman, will be leading the Downtown Parade as grand marshal., Tallman has been Houston's rodeo announcer for over four decades, and he has worldwide rodeo experience under his belt. The 2027 Houston Rodeo will run from March 2-21.



The legendary voice of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo is getting a big promotion for the 2027 season.

Houston Rodeo 2027: Parade grand marshal announced

(Photo from RODEOHOUSTON)

What they're saying:

RODEOHOUSTON announced on Thursday that Bob Tallman, their announcer of 45 years, will be leading the Downtown Parade as its grand marshal.

The organization shared a video on social media of Rodeo President and CEO Chris Boleman asking Tallman if he would be their grand marshal, and Tallman didn't miss a beat with his answer.

"For 45 years, Tallman has been the distinctive voice of RODEOHOUSTON®, welcoming generations of fans with his iconic "Hello, Houston!" and bringing the action, athletes and stories of Rodeo to life," the announcement reads. "With his unmistakable baritone and natural gift for storytelling, Tallman has become an enduring part of the RODEOHOUSTON experience and a celebrated ambassador for rodeo and Western heritage."

Officials say Tallman was inducted into the RODEOHOUSTON Hall of Fame's inaugural class in 2024 and the ProRodeo Hall of Fame in 2004. He has also participated in 15,000 rodeo performances around the world and earned a dozen honors as the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association of the Year.

2027 Downtown Houston Rodeo Parade Schedule

Big picture view:

The 2027 Houston Downtown Rodeo Parade officially launches the 2027 Rodeo season, which will run from March 2-21.

The parade is set to run on Saturday, February 27, 2027. It'll start at 10 a.m. after the Rodeo Run.