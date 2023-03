Hey Houston Rodeo fans, did you catch the drone show recently at the rodeo? If not, you've got another chance!

The drone show looked pretty awesome on social media! Check it out!

Houston Rodeo officials said on social media, "We heard you, H-Town. The drones are back."

The drones will take flight at 7:45 p.m. on Saturday at the rodeo.

Haven't got your tickets for Saturday? You can click here to purchase.