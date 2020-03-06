Houston Rockets, Toyota Center implement preventative measures

article

The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center have implemented preventive measures recommended by the NBA and local and national healthcare professionals including hand sanitizer stations and an enhanced cleaning process.

Hand sanitizer stations are positioned at the Toyota Center entrances as well as wall-mounted units throughout high-traffic areas.

Toyota Center has enhanced the cleaning and disinfection process of the facility between events. Staff has also been educated in the importance of maintaining a high level of cleanliness with both personal hygiene and workspace.

The Rockets and Toyota Center are maintaining communication with the league and health experts regarding any updated recommendations.