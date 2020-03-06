Expand / Collapse search

Houston Rockets, Toyota Center implement preventative measures

Published 
Houston
FOX 26 Houston
article

FILE PHOTO. Toyota Center, home of the Houston Rockets basketball team in Houston, Texas on November 6, 2017. ( Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images )

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets and Toyota Center have implemented preventive measures recommended by the NBA and local and national healthcare professionals including hand sanitizer stations and an enhanced cleaning process.

Hand sanitizer stations are positioned at the Toyota Center entrances as well as wall-mounted units throughout high-traffic areas. 

Toyota Center has enhanced the cleaning and disinfection process of the facility between events. Staff has also been educated in the importance of maintaining a high level of cleanliness with both personal hygiene and workspace.

The Rockets and Toyota Center are maintaining communication with the league and health experts regarding any updated recommendations.