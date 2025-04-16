South Houston: Person of interest wanted in man's 2024 death at Robert Stuart Park

The Brief Shakisha Augustine is wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting death of Jimmy Goree. Augustine is not charged in this case. Goree was found dead with a gunshot wound at Robert Stuart Park on April 18, 2024. Anyone with information can call HPD (713-208-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



Houston police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a man's shooting death in April 2024.

Robert Stuart Park shooting: Person of interest wanted

What we know:

According to police, 41-year-old Shakisha Jacquial Augustine is a person of interest in the shooting death of 38-year-old Jimmy Allan Goree.

Augustine has not been charged in the shooting, but police believe she may have information in this case.

What we don't know:

Augustine's connection to the case is unclear at this time.

No suspects or motives have been identified.

April 2024 shooting death

The backstory:

At about 4:15 a.m. on April 18, 2024, police were called to a man who was found dead near a walking trail.

The victim, later identified as Jimmy Allen Goree, had reportedly been found in Robert C. Stuart Park with at least one gunshot wound.

At that time, witnesses told police that they saw a red, four-door Ford Probe leaving the scene.

Featured article

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Shakisha Augustine's whereabouts or the shooting can call Houston Police at 713-308-3600.

Tipsters can speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).