South Houston: Person of interest wanted in man's 2024 death at Robert Stuart Park

HOUSTON - Houston police are looking for a person of interest in connection with a man's shooting death in April 2024.
Robert Stuart Park shooting: Person of interest wanted
What we know:
According to police, 41-year-old Shakisha Jacquial Augustine is a person of interest in the shooting death of 38-year-old Jimmy Allan Goree.
Augustine has not been charged in the shooting, but police believe she may have information in this case.
What we don't know:
Augustine's connection to the case is unclear at this time.
No suspects or motives have been identified.
April 2024 shooting death
The backstory:
At about 4:15 a.m. on April 18, 2024, police were called to a man who was found dead near a walking trail.
The victim, later identified as Jimmy Allen Goree, had reportedly been found in Robert C. Stuart Park with at least one gunshot wound.
At that time, witnesses told police that they saw a red, four-door Ford Probe leaving the scene.
Information wanted
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Shakisha Augustine's whereabouts or the shooting can call Houston Police at 713-308-3600.
Tipsters can speak anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).
The Source: Houston Police Department and previous FOX 26 reporting.