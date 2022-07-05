Robbery suspect held gun to employee’s head at Houston fast food restaurant: police

Houston police need the public’s help to identify a suspect they say held a gun to the back of an employee’s head during a robbery at a fast food restaurant.

According to the Houston Police Department, around 7:20 p.m. June 19, a male entered a fast food restaurant in the 5000 block of East Crosstimbers and pretended to place an order.

Investigators say the suspect displayed a handgun in his waistband and demanded the employee at the register put the money from the cash register in his backpack.

The video shows the suspect jumping over the counter. Police say he placed the gun on the back of the employee's head and forced them to open the cash register. Once he had the money, police say he jumped back over the counter and left the restaurant on his bicycle.

The HPD Robbery Department is currently asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect. He is described as a Black male, last seen wearing a black long-sleeved shirt with a white collared polo on top, light-colored pants, and a white cap.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters MUST contact Crime Stoppers DIRECTLY to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.