The Brief Two trucks involved in road rage exchanged gunfire. One bystander was hit in the leg, another in the torso; both in stable condition. An additional vehicle was hit by gunfire but no injuries. Trucks involved in the shooting left the scene; no detailed suspect information is available.



Two innocent bystanders were injured in a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Gragg Park in southeast Houston Saturday night. The incident, which happened around 9:15 p.m., involved a road rage altercation between two trucks at 3600 Telephone Road.

Authorities say the bystanders were struck by gunfire, with one hit in the leg and the other in the torso. They drove themselves home before calling for help and were later taken to a local hospital where they are in stable condition.

An additional vehicle was reported to have sustained gunshot damage, though no one in that vehicle was injured. The suspects, who fled the scene, were driving trucks.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Houston Police Department’s Major Assaults Division or Crime Stoppers.