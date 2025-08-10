West Houston: Man found shot to death during apartment party, police say

The Brief Police were called to an apartment complex on Richmond Avenue on Saturday night. The victim was shot during an altercation at a party. Anyone with information can call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



A man is dead after he was shot during a party in west Houston, according to police.

Houston crime: Richmond Avenue apartment shooting

What we know:

At about 10 p.m. on Saturday, officers were called to an apartment complex on Richmond Avenue and Breezewood Drive. They arrived to a large crowd in the area.

Allegedly, witnesses said there was an altercation during a party. People fled from the scene and gunshots were heard.

One man was found at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A gun was also found at the scene, and multiple people were detained for questioning.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. Police say the deceased victim was 31 years old.

It's not clear if anyone who was detained at the scene will be charged in this case.

There is no suspect description, or any information on a possible motive.

What you can do:

Anyone who has information can call one of the following agencies:

HPD Homicide: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)