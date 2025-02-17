Houston restaurateur celebrates West African culture through cuisine

The Brief: Ope Amosu's ChopnBlok restaurant in Houston showcases his Nigerian heritage and aims to make West African culture more accessible to the community. ChopnBlok's menu and design reflect the fusion of West African and Houston influences, offering dishes like Smokey Jollof Jambalaya that connect West African cuisine to Southern flavors. Amosu's culinary work has earned him a James Beard Award semifinalist nomination, highlighting his success and inspiring others to embrace their identities.



Houston boasts the largest West African population in the country, and one resident with Nigerian roots is showcasing his heritage at ChopnBlok restaurant.

The backstory:

Ope Amosu, a Southwest Houston native, is planting his flag in the culinary scene, hoping to inspire others to embrace their own identities.

ChopnBlok, a fast-casual restaurant on Westheimer Road, blends West African and Houston cultures.

"We always say, one time for the city, two times for the culture, right?" says Amosu.

Amosu, who previously worked in the oil and gas industry, began focusing on his brand by hosting small, exclusive dinners years before opening ChopnBlok.

"For me, growing up in Houston...moved out of the city plenty of times. Just realizing the older I got, the harder it was to gain access to my culture," he explained. "Our mission is super clear. To make our culture more accessible and to build community along the way."

Local perspective:

The original ChopnBlok location opened in the Post Food Hall on Franklin in 2021. "And when we finally opened up at the Post, the line was already out the door," Amosu recalls.

There, he introduced Houston to signature dishes, like the Smokey Jollof Jambalaya. "Jollof is the precursor to Southern Jambalaya...It's a dish in the whole West African continent. We add the creole holy trinity, with the turkey sausage, the onions..." he says. Other popular items include Yaji vegetables, sweet plantains, curry, and suya-style steak skewers.

Now, those dishes and cocktails are available at his first brick-and-mortar location in the Montrose area. The restaurant's design reflects the interwoven cultures.

"Being a kid from Southwest Houston really resonates with me...but I always knew that I was Nigerian," Amosu says.

What they're saying:

ChopnBlok’s cuisine has garnered national attention, and Amosu was recently named a James Beard Award semifinalist for the Emerging Chef category in Texas, the second recognition from the Foundation in two years.

"I'm just grateful for being seen. That the Foundation sees what we're doing, and it's already a win for me. That's really how I look at it," Amosu states. "I'm thankful for my team here that works hard to make it happen."

When asked if there was a figure in Black history that motivates him to do what he does, he mentioned his grandmother, Ganiat Alakiu.

"She is the one that truly instilled in me my overall identity, and feeling like there's nothing I couldn't do. I'm used to being in rooms where I am one of the only, if not the only one, who looks like me. Her showing me how to move is something I carry near and dear to my heart."